US 24-hour mountain bike nationals move to Moab in October

Always good scenery at the 24 hours of Moab (Image credit: Drew & Garrett Geer)

After the race promoter cancelled the event that was to serve as the 24-hour mountain bike national championships in Hazelton, West Virginia, in mid-June, USA Cycling announced a new venue and date for the championships. For the second consecutive year, the 24 hours of Moab will host the race for the stars and stripes. This year's edition will happen on October 9-10 in Moab, Utah.

"It's unfortunate that Big Bear isn't happening this year," said USA Cycling's Mountain Bike Events Director Kelli Lusk. "But it's exciting to have the 24 Hours of Moab host our 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships again. We are certainly looking forward to a great second year in Moab."

Granny Gear's Laird Knight confirmed to Cyclingnews yesterday that he was cancelling the 24 hours of Big Bear for 2010 for financial concerns although he hopes to bring the race back for 2011. Knight's company also runs the 24 hours of Moab. The championships would have been held in West Virginia on June 12-13.

In Moab, USA Cycling will award national titles in 15 different categories: male and female solo, singlespeed, duo, 4-person team, junior 4-person team, master 4-person team 35+, master 4-person team 45+, as well as mixed duo.

For more information on the 24 hours of Moab, visit grannygear.com.