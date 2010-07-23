Uran breaks collarbone in training crash
Colombian avoided child but not crash
Rigoberto Uran has broken his collarbone in a training crash. The Caisse d'Epargne rider is expecting to undergo surgery in Medellin, Colombia.
Uran was training in his homeland when a child crossed in front of him and he was unable to avoid crashing, according to biciciclismo.com.
The 23-year-old was surprisingly not named to ride the Tour de France after finishing 35th in the Giro d'Italia and seventh overall in the Tour de Suisse. He had returned to his homeland to rest and prepare for the Vuelta a Espana.
