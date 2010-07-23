Uran breaks collarbone in training crash

Image 1 of 3 Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) pushes the pace in the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Rigoberto Uran sets tempo for Caisse d'Epargne teammate David Arroyo on the Monte Grappa. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Rigoberto Uran leads Caisse d'Epargne teammate David Arroyo on the Monte Grappa. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rigoberto Uran has broken his collarbone in a training crash. The Caisse d'Epargne rider is expecting to undergo surgery in Medellin, Colombia.

Uran was training in his homeland when a child crossed in front of him and he was unable to avoid crashing, according to biciciclismo.com.

The 23-year-old was surprisingly not named to ride the Tour de France after finishing 35th in the Giro d'Italia and seventh overall in the Tour de Suisse. He had returned to his homeland to rest and prepare for the Vuelta a Espana.