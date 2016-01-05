Uran and Rolland wear 2016 Cannondale kits

Image 1 of 6 Rigoberto Uran pulls on his new Cannondale kit for 2016 (Image credit: Rigoberto Uran) Image 2 of 6 Pierre Rolland does some time trial training on the track (Image credit: Pierre Rolland) Image 3 of 6 Rigoberto Uran's road bike for 2016 (Image credit: Rigoberto Uran) Image 4 of 6 Pierre Rolland goes out training in his Cannondale kit for the first time (Image credit: Pierre Rolland) Image 5 of 6 Pierre Rolland's Cannondale time trial bike for 2016 (Image credit: Pierre Rolland) Image 6 of 6 Pierre Rolland's Cannondale road bike for 2016 (Image credit: Pierre Rolland)

Cannondale Pro Cycling’s marquee signings Rigoberto Uran and Pierre Rolland have been showing off their new colours and bikes in the past week. The team have yet to officially announce their jersey but both riders took to social media to post photos of what they would be wearing and riding in 2016.

Uran and Rolland were two of many signings in what was a busy transfer period for the American team and will both play a role in the team’s general classification ambitions. Uran joined after two years on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. He had a strong 2015 season in which he won the Colombian national time trial championship and the GP Cycliste Québec. He has twice finished on the podium at the Giro d’Italia.

For Rolland, the move to Cannondale is the first time that he has signed for a non-French team after riding with Credit Agricole and Europcar. Rolland finished 10th overall at the Tour de France last season, although his best Grand Tour finish was fourth at the 2014 Giro d’Italia.

Other signings for Cannondale this winter include Simon Clarke, Tom Skujins and Michael Woods.