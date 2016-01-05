Uran and Rolland wear 2016 Cannondale kits
Riders post images of new kits and bikes for 2016
Cannondale Pro Cycling’s marquee signings Rigoberto Uran and Pierre Rolland have been showing off their new colours and bikes in the past week. The team have yet to officially announce their jersey but both riders took to social media to post photos of what they would be wearing and riding in 2016.
Related Articles
Uran and Rolland were two of many signings in what was a busy transfer period for the American team and will both play a role in the team’s general classification ambitions. Uran joined after two years on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. He had a strong 2015 season in which he won the Colombian national time trial championship and the GP Cycliste Québec. He has twice finished on the podium at the Giro d’Italia.
For Rolland, the move to Cannondale is the first time that he has signed for a non-French team after riding with Credit Agricole and Europcar. Rolland finished 10th overall at the Tour de France last season, although his best Grand Tour finish was fourth at the 2014 Giro d’Italia.
Other signings for Cannondale this winter include Simon Clarke, Tom Skujins and Michael Woods.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy