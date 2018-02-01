UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 The 2017 UnitedHealthcare men's team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 24 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 24 Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 24 Camp is a time to adjust the small things, like cleat position (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 24 The locals prefer four-legged transportation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 24 The blue train and the mule train (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 24 Sergei Tvetcov (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 24 Bike prep (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 24 Gavin Mannion (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 24 Mealtime for UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 24 The coffee stop is extra special in Colombia, the heart of coffee country (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 24 Veteran Jonny Clarke at the coffee stop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 24 UnitedHealthcare train in the hills of Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The riders of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Continental squad have been enjoying a lengthy stay in the hills of Colombia, where the US squad have been training for the 2018 season near Medellin.

For the team's three Colombian riders, Janier Acevedo, Carlos Alzate and Daniel Jaramillo, it was a chance to ride in the midst of their compatriots. The rest of the team enjoyed the temperate climate, long climbs, rural roads and, most importantly, good coffee while training at altitude.

While Alzate took an early departure along with Alex Cataford, Eric Marcotte, Travis McCabe, Daniel Eaton, and Tanner Putt to race the Vuelta a San Juan, the rest of the team stayed on, preparing for the Colombia Oro y Paz race, which begins on February 6 in Palmira.

Enjoy the gallery of images above from the team camp in Colombia.

