UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia - Gallery

For the team's three Colombian riders, Janier Acevedo, Carlos Alzate and Daniel Jaramillo, it was a chance to ride in the midst of their compatriots. The rest of the team enjoyed the temperate climate, long climbs, rural roads and, most importantly, good coffee while training at altitude.
While Alzate took an early departure along with Alex Cataford, Eric Marcotte, Travis McCabe, Daniel Eaton, and Tanner Putt to race the Vuelta a San Juan, the rest of the team stayed on, preparing for the Colombia Oro y Paz race, which begins on February 6 in Palmira.
Enjoy the gallery of images above from the team camp in Colombia.
You can listen to the podcast below but don't forget to subscribe via our iTunes page or on our Podbean platform.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy