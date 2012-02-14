UnitedHealthcare ready for 2012 European debut in Algarve

Image 1 of 2 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Rory Sutherland (UniteHealthcare) going all out near the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

It's testament to just how far UnitedHealthcare have come in the last few years when the team can boast not one or two, but a handful of former WorldTour riders on the team roster for the upcoming Volta ao Algarve, the European season opener for the American squad.

Irishman Philip Deignan will make his debut with the team along with Jeff Louder, Marc de Maar, Kai Reus and Jason McCartney. All five of the riders are former top tier professionals, making the UnitedHealthcare squad among the favourites to make an impression in Algarve.

Rory Sutherland will also be starting his season in Portugal, marking his sixth year with the Mike Tamayo-managed squad.

Tamayo said the team was really looking forward to kicking off their European season in Portugal after a successful Tour de San Luis.

"We experienced some good success in Argentina last month at the Tour de San Luis, and as always, we're looking to build on that. It's still early in the season - but we're excited about being here for the Volta and will be looking to make an impact."

The five-stage 2012 Volta ao Algarve begins Wednesday, February 15.

UnitedHealthcare roster for the 2012 Volta ao Algarve:

Philip Deignan (Irl), Marc de Maar (AMo), Chris Jones (USA), Jeff Louder (USA), Jason McCartney (USA), Kai Reus (Ned), Rory Sutherland (Aus), Brad White (USA)

