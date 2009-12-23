UnitedHealthcare presents its 2010 roster

Image 1 of 3 Rory Sutherland has an entertaining diary going throughout the Tour of California. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 3 OUCH riders worked hard to get teammate Carl Menzies up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Karl Menzies (Team Ouch Presented By Maxxis) was happy with his second place. (Image credit: John Rothwell)

Having recently announced a new sponsorship deal for 2010, US Continental team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis has announced its roster for next season.

Team stalwarts Rory Sutherland, Karl Menzies, Roman Kilun and Tim Johnson will carry the 'experience' tag with another seasoned campaigner, Chris Baldwin. Joining them will be the likes of Jake Keough and Eric Barlevav, who rode for Kelly Benefits and Mountain Khakis respectively this year, in addition to Australian rider Jonny Clarke and Morgan Schmitt.

The squad is further bolstered with the addition of Adrian Hegyvary and former Rabobank rider Marc de Maar. The Dutchman spent three seasons with the ProTour team and with the return of young American Max Jenkins - who has been racing with Danish team Glud & Marstrand this year - there's a touch of Euro to the American outfit.

"As a team, we have a huge amount of optimism for the 2010 season," said Tim Johnson. "We're really set up well with the guys we have, with the motivation and support, to have one of the best seasons ever, not just in results but in the way we race. You need a group of guys you can trust to get the job done, and we have that," he added.

Directeur sportif Mike Tamayo returns next season and in as enthusiastic as ever. "One of the things this organisation has always done well, from day one, is to blend veteran professionals with younger riders into consistently strong teams," said Tamayo.

"The new group we have coming in has a lot of talent. When you put them together with guys like Rory [Sutherland], Tim [Johnson] and Chris [Baldwin], they not only have a chance to learn how to race from some of the best, most professional riders in the country, but also how to win."

The team welcomes back former rider Gord Fraser, who will be a directeur sportif in 2010. He's relatively new to the job but familiar with how this squad works. "I had a really good experience in 2009 in my first year of directing with Team Type 1, but it’s really great to come back to this program," said Fraser.

"I have a lot of pride in having helped build this team from its beginning in 2003 into a national power. I'm looking forward to working with Karl and Tim again, and I'm really excited to be working with the young guys, especially Eric, Jake and Jonny, and turning them into top sprinters."

The UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2010 roster:

Chris Baldwin

Eric Barlevav

Jonny Clarke

Matt Crane

Marc de Maar

Adrian Hegyvary

Max Jenkins

Tim Johnson

Jake Keough

Roman Kilun

Karl Menzies

Andrew Pinfold

Morgan Schmitt

Rory Sutherland

Bradley White