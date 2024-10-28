Unbound Gravel lottery opens November 1, Gravel Worlds triples prize purse - North American Roundup

By
published

Gran Fondo Hincapie raises $700,000 for hurricane relief, seven US women win medals at UCI Gravel World Championships

Riders on the early section of Unbound Gravel in 2024
Riders on the early section of Unbound Gravel in 2024 (Image credit: Life Time)
Jump to:

The lottery for participation in 2025 Life Time Unbound Gravel will be open on November 1 through November 15 with the winners announced on November 21.

Individuals bid to enter one of five ride distances - the XL is the longest at 350 miles and takes place on Friday, May 30, 2025 in downtown Emporia, Kansas. The other distances - 25, 50, 100 or 200 miles - start on May 31 from the same location. Individuals with Life Time Club memberships of six months or longer have early access to registration.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).