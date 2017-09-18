UCI World Championships: Team Time Trial analysis - Podcast

Winners are grinners, Sunweb on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It’s the morning after the team time trial at the World Championships in Bergen and the Cyclingnews team looks back at an exciting day of team time trialling that saw Sunweb pull off a historic double win in the men’s and women’s races.

We hear from Tom Dumoulin on their shock win, while we also talk to Chris Froome after Team Sky faded to third. There’s also analysis from Boels Dolmans' Danny Stam and Canyon-SRAM rider Lisa Brennauer.

The Sunweb women’s team adopted a cautious approach over the opening sector of the 42.5km course and were only fourth at the first time check. By the time they hit the top of the climb they were up to third but they won the race on the descent and the technical run in.

It was a similar story for the men with Dumoulin and company sitting off the pace early on as Team Sky led at the first check. Victory looked to be heading to BMC Racing but in the closing kilometres the two-time champions fell apart under the pressure from Sunweb.

