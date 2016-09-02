UCI to continue disc brakes ban in road racing
Governing body heeds request of teams to hold off allowing disc brakes
The UCI confirmed today that it would continue to "suspend the trial of disc brakes in road races" at the request of the Professional Teams' Association (AIGCP), and are not planning to resume allowing disc brake use in the peloton until the teams agree.
The UCI approved the widespread use of disc brakes this season after a short trial in 2015, and some teams such as Roompot-Oranje Peloton, were quick to adopt and convert their team's entire fleet to disc brake frames and wheels.
Riders fears of the dangers of a peloton with mixed braking technology appeared to come true during a crash in Paris-Roubaix involving Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) at Paris-Roubaix, where the Spaniard sustained a deep gash to his leg the result, he says, of a disc brake rotor. The incident led the UCI to suspend the use of the brakes over safety concerns.
Roompot had to quickly refit all of its riders with rim brake frames before the Amstel Gold Race.
"We decided to suspend the trial of disc brakes in road races following a request to do so made by the Association Internationale des Groupes Cyclistes Professionnels (AIGCP) – which represents all professional cycling teams," the UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews today.
"We are continuing to evaluate the situation and the test will not restart unless we and those representative groups believe it should."
The UCI is also poised to make some changes to the regulations for frame construction for the 2017 season, possibly doing away with the 3:1 ratio rule tubing which limited how ovalised tubing could be made, limiting how aerodynamic frames could become. Tubing was not allowed to be more than three times longer than it is wide.
"The UCI Management Committee recently approved the removal of the specific clause in its Regulations relating to profiles in frame construction entering into force in January 2017, will have a marginal impact on frame design. But it is important that our sport embraces innovation and evolves with its times," the UCI stated.
