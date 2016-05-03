UCI responds to reports of disc brake trial reinstatement - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Merida is using the RAT system, which combines the speed of quick release with the stability of a thru axle (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Team Wiggins will use Hyundai vehicles this season (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 3 of 5 Danny Pate (Rally) signs a championship jersey after the teams win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and teammate Ruben Companioni ready to start the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielson Powless on his way to upsetting the favourite at the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UCI responds to reports of disc brake trial reinstatement

The UCI has responded to reports that it intends to reinstate the disc brake trial in the professional peloton in June, by saying that it is continuing to evaluate the situation. According to an initial report on CyclingTips, the sport’s governing body will restart the trial with modifications to the brakes that include rounded rotors to prevent serious injuries.

The report was based on notes that the publication obtained based on a UCI Equipment Commission’s private conference call last week.

“The test was suspended following a request to do so made by teams and riders through their representing bodies – after the injuries suffered by Movistar Team rider Francisco Ventoso at Paris-Roubaix Classic. We are continuing to evaluate the situation in close collaboration with riders, teams and the industry," the UCI said in a statement to Cyclingnews.

Rally Cycling men back in the States for Tour of the Gila

The Rally Cycling men's team was competing in France during the Joe Martin Stage Race, the most recent stage race on USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, but both men' and women's teams will be on the road for this week's Pro Road Tour event at the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico.

The Rally Cycling men will be helping Rob Britton defend the Tour of the Gila title he won last year with Team SmartStop. He'll be joined in New Mexico by fellow general classification threats Adam De Vos, Danny Pate and Evan Huffman. GP Liberty Seguros stage winner Will Routley will join the quartet, along with all-rounders Emerson Oronte and Bjorn Selander. Tom Zirbel returns to the Tour of the Gila for the last time and looks to repeat victory in the stage 3 Tyrone Time Trial.

“The Tour of the Gila is one of the hardest stage races in North America and is good preparation for the Amgen Tour of California,” said Performance Manager Jonas Carney. “We are bringing a strong team to defend Britton’s 2015 title and will use it as our final preparation for California and USPro. The route, climate and position on the calendar make it an ideal test for our general classification riders.”

Canadian Olympic hopefuls Jasmin Glaesser and Kirsti Lay will lead the women's team at Tour of the Gila, along with relative newcomer Sara Poidevan, a 19-year-old Canadian who won the mountains jersey at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in April. The trio will the joined by Fort McClellan Road Race winner Jessica Prinner and sprinter Heather Fischer. Catherine Ouelette makes her Gila debut and will look to make her mark in the mountains of southern New Mexico.

"Gila is the last test before the Amgen Tour of California. It will be the first event this season that will see all the strong North American teams in attendance,” said Team Director Zach Bell. “With vicious stages and a variety of opportunities, the Tour of the Gila provides a great venue for Rally Cycling to showcase the team’s strength and give our young riders the preparation they need for California.”

Team Jamis dominates at Dana Point

Team Jamis-Sutter Home warmed up for this week's Tour of the Gila with a dominant display at Saturday's Dana Point Grand Prix, where Luis Amaran and Eric Marcotte finished first and second, respectively, out of a four-rider breakaway.

Amaran was one of the early attackers in the six-corner 90-minute affair, initiating a quick two-man break about a half-hour into the race. When the gap began to show promise, Marcotte made his move and came across with one other. Amaran and Marcotte worked well with the other two breakaway riders, stretching out their advantage and making it all but certain the day’s winner would come from within that quartet.

With just over one lap remaining and all eyes on 2015 US criterium champion Marcotte, Amaran attacked again. As Amaran soloed to the victory, Marcotte used his sprint to best the remaining two.

Following the Dana Point Grand Prix, Team Jamis maintains its lead atop the team classification in USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, while Sebastian Haedo climbed to second overall in the Individual classification.





Team Jamis-Sutter Home Tour of The Gila Roster: Janier Acevedo, Luis Amaran, Ruben Companioni, Sebastian Haedo, Eric Marcotte, Kyle Murphy (USA) Brayan Sanchez

Axeon-Hagens Berman expecting new challenges at Tour of the Gila

Axeon Hagens-Berman director Jeff Louder says the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico this week will be different than the past three US stage races his development team has faced so far this season.

"The difference with Gila is that this is the first race in the big mountains," Louder said. "The climbs are a lot longer and the elevation is much higher. So it is definitely a different race. It is also a good race to prepare for the Amgen Tour of California."

Current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Nielson Powless will be on the start line with several of the riders who helped him win the Joe Martin Stage Race last week, but the roster will also feature several riders returning from a recent European campaign.

Trofeo Piva winner Tao Geoghegan Hart of Great Britain, GP Palio del Recioto winner Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal, and the first American winner of the Under 23 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Logan Owen, will race their first Pro Road Tour event of the season this week at Gila.

"Whenever you change the roster, you are going to change the dynamic," Louder said. "But these are all good guys and they all get along well so I don't see anything other than positive vibes. Basically, we are bringing in a bunch of guys who have won races in Europe and combining them with riders who have won a bunch of races in America. I am looking forward to seeing how they put it all together and get some results."

Axeon-Hagens Berman Tour of the Gila Roster: Will Barta, Geoffrey Curran, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ruben Guerreiro, Justin Oien, Neilson Powless, Logan Owen, Tyler Williams