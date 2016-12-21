Suspended Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team secures Pro-Conti license for 2017

Image 1 of 5 Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour at the Tour de Langkawi presentation (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 2 of 5 The Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Stage winner Kleber Da Silva (Funvic). (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 5 A proud Alex Diniz shows off his Funvic Brasilinvest jersey at the finish line. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 5 of 5 The Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Do Campos team waits under a tree for the team presentation. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Suspended by the UCI for three doping cases in a 12-month period at the end of last week, the governing body's Licence Commission has green lighteded Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour Pro-Continental license for 2017 under the Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team name.

The 55-day suspension will expire on February 12, ruling the team out of January's Tour de San Juan in Argentina but team manager Benedito Tadeu Júnior explained his squad will instead focus on training and integrating new riders.

"It was a difficult year, we had many achievements, some disappointments, but what remains of all this is that when the work is done with seriousness, love and especially with a lot of professionalism, everything is resolved in the best way possible," Benedito Tadeu Júnior said after confirmation of the license. "I also take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors, supporters and all those who collaborated directly or indirectly with our Brazil Pro Cycling project. It remains here, mine, ours, thank you very much."

Colombian Ramiro Rincon Diaz, and Brazilian João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar, both tested positive for the blood booster CERA at the Volta a Portugal in July, while Brazilian Kleber Da Silva Ramos recorded an adverse analytical finding on the eve of the Olympic Games for the same drug. All three are provisionally suspended are yet to be sanctioned for their violations.

For 2017, the team has added Jordi Simón Verva (ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team), Daniel Silva (Rádio Popular Boavista), Brazilian Caio Godoy, Lauro Chaman, Lincoln Vale Silva, Breno Morais, Victor Cesar Ranghetti, Rafael Henrique Pires and Gabriel Silva.

Having ridden and raced in Turkey, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Gabon, Portugal and China across the 2016 season, the team is again aiming for an international programme for 2017.

More on this story:

Media type: Twitter

Media src: https://twitter.com/UCI_media/status/811578785850068993

Media caption:

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.