UCI registers seventeen ProTour teams for 2010

The UCI ProTour Council (UPTC) announced today that seventeen ProTour teams have successfully registered for the 2010 season. Italy's Lampre-Farnese Vini team, however, was denied registration for the upcoming season. The UPTC has referred the matter regarding Lampre-Farnese Vini to the License Commission which will make a decision on whether or not the team's UCI ProTour license will be withdrawn.

Teams are required to submit a registration application to the International Cycling Union (UCI) on an annual basis. This procedure, which is assessed by external consultants, allows the UCI to check that all teams meet the requirements established by the regulations, particularly administrative and financial.

The UCI ProTour licence and the registration of UCI ProTour teams are two different matters. To be part of the UCI ProTour a team must obtain a licence, valid from 1-4 years, which is based on sporting, ethical and financial criteria, taking into account the team's history and guarantees provided for the future. The licence implies the right and obligation to participate in all UCI ProTour events.

Registration is an annual procedure to check that teams have the team and budget in place to carry out their activities during the coming season.

The following ProTour teams have been registered by the UPTC for 2010:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana (Kaz)

Caisse d’Epargne (Spa)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Footon-Servetto (Spa)

Française des Jeux (Fra)

Garmin-Slipstream (USA)

Liquigas-Doimo (Ita)

Omega Pharma-Lotto (Bel)

Quick Step (Bel)

Rabobank (Ned)

Saxo Bank (Den)

Team Columbia-HTC (USA)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Milram (Ger)

Team RadioShack (USA)

Team Sky (GBr)

