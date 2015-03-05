UCI reconfigures Athletes' Commission

Image 1 of 6 UCI Image 2 of 6 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 6 Greg Minaar pulls on the rainbow jersey as 2012 World Champion (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate)

The UCI announced today that it will reconfigure the composition of its Athletes' Commission, rebalancing the 13-member team to include trials and indoor cycling in addition to the major race disciplines.

The Athletes' Commission will have one male and one female representative from road, track, BMX, mountain bike and para cycling, with one representative each from cyclo-cross, trials and indoor cycling, presided over by a to-be-elected President chosen by the commission members.

The UCI started the Athletes' Commission in 2011, with Florian Rousseau its first president, and riders such as Marianne Vos, Sven Nys, Philippe Gilbert and Bernhard Eisel in its ranks. It had five representatives from road cycling, and two each from MTB, track, 'cross, BMX and para cycling, and took on such tasks as equal prize money for men and women, and sharing UCI points across disciplines.

The revamped commission's goal will be to improve training and racing conditions for riders, and to give a voice to the athletes in the administration of the sport by direct feedback to the UCI from the riders through the commission.

“I am personally very pleased with the new birth of the Athletes’ Commission," UCI president Brian Cookson said. "During my campaign for the UCI Presidency, I voiced my support for a major role for the athletes. By being the ones training and racing every day, they are the essence of cycling and therefore the ones best placed to give their feedback on many different issues touching our sport.

“This renewed Commission will operate as a true channel between riders and the UCI. Athletes will be able to promote their rights and duties in all disciplines while being informed of the decisions of our Federation.

“With members serving on the corresponding commission of their discipline, and a President sitting on the UCI Management Committee, the Athletes’ Commission will be one of the driving forces behind our sport.”