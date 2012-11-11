UCI points sharing on agenda in athletes commission

Image 1 of 2 Sven Nys in the lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Sven Nys adds a ninth Koppenbergcross trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

In the midst of the cyclo-cross season Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) is forced to include a resting week in his program in order to attend the UCI athletes commission meeting at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland.

The Belgian will once again try to defend the proposal which shares the UCI-points gained in all of cycling's disciplines.

"It would be good to share the points gained in cyclo-cross with those on the road. It would motivated road teams to attract riders who do cyclo-cross. It can lift the sport to a higher level," Nys said after winning the Bollekescross in Hamme-Zogge on Sunday.

While the timing for the UCI rider's commission is good for road riders who end their vacation and are kicking off their build-up for the new road season, it's a bad-timed meeting for Nys.

"I will only be able to train a little on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday we're having our meetings. Maybe it'll have an influence on my racing next weekend in Hasselt."

"Maybe it'll be good though because I'm on high form. I've been good since Neerpelt and only three races were bad due to circumstances, like what happened in Tabor," Nys said, referring to his mechanical issue during the first cyclo-cross World Cup round of the season. "If you see how I'm performing then things can only turn bad from here. If I'm good I tend to try to get better and now I have to make the unintended choice to build in recovery," Nys said.

Next weekend there's the third round of the Bpost Bank Trophy series in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday where Nys is in second place at 54 seconds from leader Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). On Sunday there's the fourth round of the Hansgrohe Superprestige series in Gavere, Belgium where Nys is leading by three points over world champion Albert.