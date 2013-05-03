UCI provisionally suspend Marlon Pérez

UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP)

The UCI has announced that Colombian rider Marlon Alirio Perez Arango has been provisionally suspended after he returned analytical findings of metabolite GW1516 sulfone – Metabolic Modulator and sibutramine in urine samples collected from him during tests at the Vuelta a Costa Rica on 19 and 26 December, 2012.

The UCI were made aware of the tests by WADA accredited laboratories in Montreal and Köln.

Perez now has the right to ask for a B sample to be analysed but his suspension will carry through until a hearing panel is convened by the Colombian Cycling Federation which will determine whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

Last month Valery Kaikov (Rusvelo) failed a similar test and was dismissed from his team.

