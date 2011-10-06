Trending

UCI process to determine 2012 WorldTour teams underway

Final decisions will not come until end of November

UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland

(Image credit: AFP)

The initial phase of applications and registration for WorldTour and Pro Contintental licenses has been finalied but a number of teams will need to wait until November 20 before the UCI's Licence Commission confirm the complete status of all WorldTour applicants.

Teams then have a short period to submit further and final documentation to Ernst & Young.