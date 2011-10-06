UCI process to determine 2012 WorldTour teams underway
Final decisions will not come until end of November
The initial phase of applications and registration for WorldTour and Pro Contintental licenses has been finalied but a number of teams will need to wait until November 20 before the UCI's Licence Commission confirm the complete status of all WorldTour applicants.
Related Articles
Teams then have a short period to submit further and final documentation to Ernst & Young.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy