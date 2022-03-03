UCI Ethics Committee to explore options in wake of Geniez sentencing
By Daniel Ostanek published
'We will draw their attention to the decision from the French court' says UCI
In the wake of TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez being handed down a suspended four-month prison sentence for domestic violence, the UCI has confirmed that their Ethics Committee will explore its options on any further action to be taken against the Frenchman.
On Wednesday, Geniez was handed a four-months suspended sentence in Rodez court for domestic violence against his ex-wife Lucie Garrigues. Prosecutors had initially asked for a six-month sentence for Geniez following a series of violent incidents and threats against Garrigues.
Geniez's team TotalEnergies has so far not responded to messages from Cyclingnews, while other media outlets have also reported the same lack of response from the team.
The UCI told Cyclingnews on Wednesday that the governing body had not been made aware of the proceedings against Geniez but added that the case would fall under the jurisdiction of the UCI's Ethics Committee.
"The UCI had not previously been made aware of the criminal proceedings against Mr Geniez," the UCI wrote to Cyclingnews. "As this is a matter that would fall under the jurisdiction of the UCI Ethics Commission pursuant to Appendix 1 of the UCI Code of Ethics, we will draw their attention to the decision from the French court.
"The Ethics Commission will consider whether to ask for the production of documentation with a view to opening disciplinary proceedings."
Appendix 1 of the UCI Code of Ethics outlines several examples of 'forbidden conduct', including psychological and physical abuse, and sexual harassment and abuse. All officials, license holders, organisers and staff are bound by the Code, which 'applies to conduct that damages the integrity and reputation of cycling, and in particular to illegal, immoral and unethical behaviour'.
Should the Ethics Committee conduct an investigation and find the party guilty of breaching any aspects of the Code, the Committee has the power to implement a range of sanctions. These include, but are not limited to, reprimands, educational measures, the return of awards, suspension from the cycling-related activity, and fines of up to CHF1,000,000.
Garrigues initially reported Geniez's actions to police in Rodez in mid-November last year, describing ongoing domestic abuse dating back to February 2020. The court case was ongoing from an initial hearing in January before its conclusion on Wednesday.
Geniez, who is set to retire at the end of 2022, has continued racing as the court case was ongoing, winning two stages at last month's Tour du Rwanda and finishing eighth at the Saudi Tour.
Cyclingnews has once again contacted TotalEnergies for comment.
