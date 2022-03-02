Geniez handed four-month suspended sentence for domestic violence

TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez has been sentenced to a four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence against his ex-wife.

Prosecutors in Rodez had requested a six-month suspended sentence for the 33-year-old Frenchman. Geniez was present at the hearing in Rodez as he was handed the sentence.

Geniez's ex-wife Lucie Garrigues reported the violence to police in Rodez last November, accusing him of physical abuse dating back to February 2020.

In a January court hearing, Garrigues said that Geniez had thrown a phone at her on November 7, saying to her: "You will understand – you will see what happens to you". A violent outburst on November 17 left Garrigues suffering a haematoma to her forehead for which she was subsequently forced to miss a day of work.

Garrigues said, "I wonder what would have happened to me if my daughter hadn't been in the hallway when he took my arm", while her sister testified as a witness in support of her allegations.

Geniez denied that he had used physical violence against Garrigues, with his lawyer stating, "We recognise the threats, but contest the physical violence." On the contrary, audio recordings of Geniez's threats and the cries of Garrigues were used in the evidence against him.

Geniez, who is set to retire at the end of the season, has continued racing while the court case was ongoing. Last month he took part in the Saudi Tour, finishing eighth overall, and the Tour du Rwanda, where he won two stages.

Cyclingnews has contacted TotalEnergies for comment in the wake of Geniez's sentencing.