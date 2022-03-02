Geniez handed four-month suspended sentence for domestic violence
By Daniel Ostanek published
Prosecutors had requested a six-month suspended sentence for the Frenchman
TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez has been sentenced to a four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence against his ex-wife.
Prosecutors in Rodez had requested a six-month suspended sentence for the 33-year-old Frenchman. Geniez was present at the hearing in Rodez as he was handed the sentence.
Geniez's ex-wife Lucie Garrigues reported the violence to police in Rodez last November, accusing him of physical abuse dating back to February 2020.
In a January court hearing, Garrigues said that Geniez had thrown a phone at her on November 7, saying to her: "You will understand – you will see what happens to you". A violent outburst on November 17 left Garrigues suffering a haematoma to her forehead for which she was subsequently forced to miss a day of work.
Garrigues said, "I wonder what would have happened to me if my daughter hadn't been in the hallway when he took my arm", while her sister testified as a witness in support of her allegations.
Geniez denied that he had used physical violence against Garrigues, with his lawyer stating, "We recognise the threats, but contest the physical violence." On the contrary, audio recordings of Geniez's threats and the cries of Garrigues were used in the evidence against him.
Geniez, who is set to retire at the end of the season, has continued racing while the court case was ongoing. Last month he took part in the Saudi Tour, finishing eighth overall, and the Tour du Rwanda, where he won two stages.
Cyclingnews has contacted TotalEnergies for comment in the wake of Geniez's sentencing.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
