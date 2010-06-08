UCI demands Landis cease accusations

Floyd Landis was helping out at the OUCH-Bahati Foundation VIP tent in California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The former president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) has reportedly asked Floyd Landis to cease his accusations in a "strongly worded" letter from the UCI's general counsel.

The current president of the UCI, Pat McQuaid, confirmed to the NY Daily News that the letter was sent requesting that Landis retract his accusations that his predecessor, Hein Verbruggen, accepted bribes to cover up a positive drug test by Lance Armstrong.

"They are asking him to cease and desist from making statements he's made about Mr. Verbruggen in the past few weeks because they are not true," McQuaid said.

In the same article, the NY Daily News reported that Landis has hired the powerful legal team of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, the same firm which three-time Tour de France champion Greg LeMond employed in his lawsuit against the Trek Bicycle company.

Landis last month sent a number of e-mail messages to cycling officials accusing Armstrong and several other former teammates of doping. His new legal team will defend him against any criminal or defamation suits which may arise from the accusations.