UCI boss Lappartient to run for French Olympic Committee presidency

David Lappartient has officially confirmed he will be running for the presidency of the French Olympic Committee.

Already a member of the International Olympic Committee, the UCI president is currently one of two candidates for the position, along with Emmanuelle Bonnet-Ouladj, President of France’s Fédération Sportive et Gymnique du Travail, a federation centred on local and grassroots general sports activities.

The search for a new president began after the previous incumbent, Brigitte Henriques, resigned in late May. Snap elections are now due on June 29. The election outcome would then receive full validation at a special congress in September.

As these elections are outside the usual electoral cycle, which ends in 2025, Lappartient's initial aim is to be French Olympic Committee president for the next two years, during which time Paris plays host to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, in July and August, 2024.

Lappartient has said that, if elected, he will remain President of the UCI and President of the westerly French department of Morbihan, although he would quit other positions, such as President of the Gulf of Morbihan Natural Park, for the duration of his tenure.

He has also specified while his work as French Olympic Committee president would be unpaid, he would need to be in Paris every week.

“Whatever mandate I receive, I carry it out to the full extent of my abilities and I think I’m a hard worker” he told L’Equipe.

“But there are only 24 hours in a day and everything has its limits.

“I realise if I am chosen, the way I divide up my time during these next 22 months is going to be complicated. So I will have to resign from certain jobs and change the way things are run in others so they can all continue normally.”