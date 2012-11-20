Dolmans Boels women's team to continue through 2016

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Vos celebrates outsprinting Armitstead for gold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Great Britain's Lizze Armitstead, left, and Lucy Martin get ready for the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 A jacket for British rider Lucy Martin after the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Boels Rentals has extended its sponsorship of the women's team Dolmans Boels through the 2016 Olympics, and will take over as top name sponsor. The British-licenced team, to be known as Boels Dolmans in the coming years, features top British riders Lizzie Armitstead, Emma Trott and Lucy Martin.

The team was founded as the Dolmans Landscaping team in 2010, and Boels moved in this year as co-sponsor. "Renewing the sponsor contract gives the team stability and the possibility to perform even better," says Steven Rooks, the team's Sports Director. "This provides us with a good basis to work up to the 2016 Olympics. It is fantastic that these companies dare to make a commitment until 2016, because it gives the team a lot of positive energy".

Armitstead and Martin will move to the team from AA Drink – Leontien.nl Cycling Team, which is folding the end of this year. Trott joined the team this year.

Armitstead, 23, started her career on the track, winning five medals at the World Championships in 2009 and 2010. She turned her full attention to road racing this season, winning the women's Gent-Wevelgem and the Omloop van het Hageland. She also won the silver medal in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics, taking the host country's first medal in the games.

Trott and Martin, both 22, have also ridden both road and track.

“We are very pleased with the charisma of the women's cycling team and realise that stability, security and trust form the basis for good performance,” said Yvo Hoppers, manager of marketing and communications for Boels. “The sport suits us well and the goals are clear: we want to be able to hold our own among the world’s top cyclists and become a top three team."

Rooks thanked the sponsors. "We are very pleased that there are still solid companies who support cycling. The support of Boels and Dolmans Landscaping enables us to utilise the ambitions and talents of our women's cycling team to the utmost and work on further professionalization. They will be hearing from us!"