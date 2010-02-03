UCI announces 27 women's teams for 2010

Image 1 of 2 HTC-Columbia's women's team for 2010 (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 2 of 2 The women's Cervélo TestTeam line-up (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) today announced the complete list of women's teams that will compete across the calendar of women's races in 2010. A total of 27 women's professional teams have received UCI licences and represent 14 countries from four continents.

Included among those teams is Noris Cycling, the former Equipe Nürnberger. The team still has not found a new name sponsor, but is prepared to ride a reduced schedule this season while they continue to search for a long-term financial backer.

Five of the 27 teams are registered in Italy: ACS Chirio – Forno d'Asolo, Gauss RDZ Ormu, S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox, Team Valdarno, Top Girls Fassa Bortolo – Ghezzi, Vaiano Solaristech and Safi – Pasta Zara.

Belgium, Spain and The Netherlands each represent the base for three teams, while Germany and France have two apiece. There is only one US-registered team, TIBCO, as the US-backed HTC-Columbia Women runs under a German licence.

For the first time a team Sweden has been registered.

According to the UCI, the national federations used a new registration procedure for the women's teams which required a bank guarantee from each team. “The higher quality of the registration documents sent to the UCI reflects the increased professionalism ...of the teams themselves.”

The UCI's women's calendar began today at the Ladies Tour of Qatar with the opening stage won by Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte of Safi Pasta - Zara. The Qatari tour will conclude on Friday with the Women's Tour of New Zealand and the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to follow this month. The season closes October 17 with the Chrono des Nations.

There are nine World Cup races this season: Trofeo Alfredo Binda (March 28), Ronde van Vlaanderen (April 4), Ronde van Drenthe (April 10), La Fleche Wallonne Feminine (April 21), Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (May 9), GP Ciudad de Vallodolid (June 6), Open de Suede Vargarda TTT (July 30), Open de Suede Vargarda (August 1) and GP de Plouay-Bretagne (August 21).