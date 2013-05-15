Ubeto Aponte provisionally suspended following a doping test

Image 1 of 3 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 3 Venezuela road champion Miguel Ubeto chats with teammate Filippo Pozzato before stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Miguel Ubeto (Lampre-Merida) at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced a provisional suspension of Venezuelan rider Miguel Ubeto Aponte on Wednesday. The suspension came in response to a report from a WADA-accredited laboratory in Köln indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of GW1516 sulfone - Metabolic Modulator in a urine sample collected from him in an out of competition test on April 16, 2013.

His suspension remains in effect until a hearing panel convened by the Venezuelan Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

Ubeto Aponte, 36, may request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

Per the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the UCI said it is "unable to provide any additional information at this time".

Ubeto Aponte made his professional debut in 2012 for the Androni Giocattoli team and moved to Lampre-Merida this season. He crashed during the early-season Vuelta al Tachira, fracturing his upper arm.He had not made is full debut with the Italian team.

In a open letter published by the Lampre-Merida team, he claimed the positive test for GW1516 was caused by treatment he was given in Caracas after surgery following his accident.

"The doctors suggested me a therapy that called for consumption of medicines including substance GW1516. The documents that certify this suggestions are in my possession," the letter reads.

"On March 2013, reading a note by Wada about the mentioned substance, I stopped immediately the therapy. I understand now what a serious carelessness I made not informing the team medical staff, with whose member I've been always in contact. In good faith, I made a huge mistake for which I'm the only responsible."

"I'm fully aware of my responsabilities, I'm at the disposal of the competent bodies to clarify the whole situation."