UAE Team Emirates sanctioned for 'non-compliant' jersey at Vuelta a España team presentation

Squad had taken the stage in special kit to mark Tadej Pogačar's Giro-Tour double

Seven of the eight UAE Team Emirates riders at the Vuelta a España have been fined 500 Swiss Francs and docked 15 UCI points apiece for wearing an unauthorised jersey during the team presentation in Lisbon on Thursday.

Jay Vine, who missed the presentation, is the only UAE rider to avoid the sanction, which was announced by the race jury in the communiqué published after stage 1 on Saturday evening. Directeur sportif Marco Marcato was also fined 500 Swiss Francs.

