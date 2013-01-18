Tygart: Armstrong confession the first “small step”

Image 1 of 2 USADA chief Travis Tygart (R) shakes hands with Senator Arlen Specter at a 2009 hearing in Washington, DC about screening dietary supplements for illegal steroids. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong (US Postal) at the start of the 1999 Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sirotti)

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Travis Tygart has described Lance Armstrong's partial confession as a 'small step in the right direction' has but he urged him to go even further.

“His admission that he doped throughout his career is a small step in the right direction. But if he is sincere in his desire to correct his past mistakes, he will testify under oath about the full extent of his doping activities,” Tygart said in a statement released after Armstrong's televised interview Thursday night.

Tygart, head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, conducted the investigation which led to Armstrong being given a lifetime ban and stripped of all his results since August 1998. At varoius times during the investigation, Armstrong was given the opportunity to confess or participate or challenge the charges, but he consistently refused to do so, until now.

In the interview, which aired Thursday night in the US, Armstrong confessed to having used doping products and methods including EPO, blood doping, cortisone and growth hormones.