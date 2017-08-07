Two-year extension for Gilbert at Quick-Step Floors

Image 1 of 5 Philippe Gilbert won the most aggressive rider prize on his 35th birthday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 A side shot of the peloton captures Philippe Gilbert and Thomas de Gendt leading the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Philippe Gilbert on the podium after his Tour de Suisse stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Phlippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Philippe Gilbert rides away for the victory with teammate Tom Boonen blocking the chase behind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert will remain with Quick-Step Floors through to the end of the 2019 season. The Belgian team has announced a two-year extension with the 35-year-old following a successful first season together that has included Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race victory.

"It was my dream to extend the contract and I knew that after winning De Ronde and Amstel this would be possible. I’m super happy to continue for two more years with Quick-Step Floors." said Gilbert in a release from the team.

Gilbert moved across to Quick-Step Floors from BMC for greater leadership roles in the cobbled classics, instantly delivering with a solo win at Flanders in the Belgian national champions jersey. The win was his third of the five monuments after success at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia. In the next two seasons, Gilbert explained he would target the two remaining monuments to complete his set.

"I am sure I can still win some big races and that I will get my chances. It would be a dream come true to win races like Paris-Roubaix and Milano-Sanremo with this team," he said. "That is also one of the reasons why I wanted to sign for two more years, to build up and increase my chances."

For team CEO Patrick Lefevere, re-signing Gilbert was a major objective and he sees the Walloon as a crucial member of the squad.

"We knew Philippe's quality when he brought him aboard and to see him showcasing it on numerous occasions throughout the season made us very happy, so I don't think this new contract comes as a surprise," Lefevere added.

Lefevere further explained that Gilbert is important for the wins he brings to the table but also plays a key mentor role for the developing riders on the Quick-Step Floors roster.

"He's not only an important asset for the team and an intelligent rider who constantly delivers results, but also someone from whom our young riders can learn and can look up to," he added.

Along with his Flanders and Amstel wins, Gilbert also won a stage and the overall at Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde in the spring and a stage of the Tour de Suisse. He will next be action at the BinckBank Tour from August 7.