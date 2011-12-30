Two more rosters finalised for 2012 Tour Down Under

Luke Roberts will return home for the 2012 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Saxo Bank and Garmin-Cervelo have confirmed their rosters for the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under next month. The race is to be staged in Adelaide and regional South Australia from January 15-22.

Race director Mike Turtur said that he was particularly looking forward to seeing local boy Luke Roberts (Team Saxo Bank) making an appearance in front of his own fans, while he also looked ahead to Roberts’ fellow Australian Jonathan Cantwell making his debut for the team.

"Being a South Australian, it is always something special to watch Roberts in the peloton competing for victory in his hometown," Turtur

said. It will also be great to see Cantwell make his debut with Saxo Bank at our race. With 37 victories in his career, most in Australia and the US, it will be interesting to see the impression he can make on the WorldTour stage in 2012."

New Team Saxo Bank recruit, Takashi Miyazawa, will be the first Japanese rider in the history of the Santos Tour Down Under, while Garmin-Cervelo also confirmed their roster. Allan Peiper will manage the team.

Team Saxo Bank roster for the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under:

Sergio Paulinho (POR)

Anders Lund (DEN)

Luke Roberts (AUS)

Jaroslaw Marycz (POL)

Jonas Jorgensen (DEN)

Jonathan Cantwell (AUS)

Takashi Miyazawa (JPN)

Garmin-Cervelo roster for the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under:

Ryder Hesjedal (CAN)

Jack Bauer (NZL)

Robbie Hunter (RSA)

Nathan Haas (AUS)

Heinrich Haussler (AUS)

Andreas Klier (GER)

Martijn Maaskant (NED)

