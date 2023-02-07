Two men jailed for Mark Cavendish knifepoint robbery

Two men have been jailed for threatening Mark Cavendish, his wife Peta, and their family at knifepoint during a night-time robbery aimed at stealing highly-valuable watches.

Thieves broke into the Cavendish family home in southern England during the night of November 27, 2021, threatening to stab the Manxman with a huge knife, according to information confirmed during the trial.

They took a number of items, including two Richard Mille watches with a combined value of £700,000.

According to multiple reports in Britain, Romario Henry denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty following the trial and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday. Ali Sesay admitted two counts of robbery and was jailed for 12 years.

The trial was told that Sesay's DNA was found on Peta Cavendish's mobile phone, which was found outside the family home.

Jurors were told that two other men have been named as suspects in the robbery but have not been apprehended, while another person was cleared by jury after a trial.

"This was a planned, targeted, orchestrated, ruthless offending aimed at an internationally known sportsman and his wife who happened to be brand ambassadors for exceptionally valuable Richard Mille watches," Judge David Turner told the defendants as he sentenced them, according to the Daily Mail.

Peta Cavendish reportedly fought back tears during Tuesday's sentencing, saying the robbery had "turned a loving family home into a constant reminder of threat and fear".

Speaking outside the court after sentencing, she said: "No family should ever have to go through what we went through and I'm glad that two of the people have been sent to jail today for significant periods of time.

"But no matter what the sentence was, any parent will understand, I'm sure, that no time in prison could make up for what they did to us that night."

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin of the Essex Police said: "The strength the Cavendish family has shown since this incident, throughout the investigation and throughout the trial has been incredible.

"Today, we've seen two men sentenced for their part in an incident that, as Peta says, no family should ever have to go through. Unfortunately, they did. And since then, we have done everything in our power to identify those involved."

Cavendish had given evidence during the trial, delaying the confirmation of his arrival at Astana Qazaqstan as he prioritised his family’s safety.

"A lot has happened in my private life lately. I'm worried about the safety of my family and I'm grateful to the Astana team for giving me the time to focus on that, to be sure that my family is well," Cavendish told L’Equipe in January.

Cavendish is due to travel to the Middle East to make his debut with Astana Qazaqstan at the Muscat Classic one-day race on Friday and then at the subsequent Tour of Oman.