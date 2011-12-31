Turpin to continue racing in Guadeloupe

Image 1 of 2 Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 Ludovic Turpin (AG2R) takes the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ludovic Turpin will continue his racing career at a lower level and in novel surrounds in 2012 after accepting an offer to ride for a club in Guadeloupe. The veteran Frenchman had appeared set to hang up his wheels after Saur-Sojasun decided not to renew his contract at the end of last season but he will instead line up in the colours of Union Sportive Cyclist de Goyave.

“It’s a life choice and a personal choice,” Turpin told France Antilles. “I wanted to come to Guadeloupe, it’s a project that I’ve had in mind for five years, since I came here on holiday.”

The 36-year-old Turpin spent all bar one of his twelve seasons as a professional at Vincent Lavenu’s Ag2r team, before joining Saur-Sojasun at the beginning of 2011. His biggest win came at the Dauphiné in 2006, when he captured the stage into Briançon ahead of Iban Mayo and his teammate Francisco Mancebo.

Five times a finisher at the Tour de France, Turpin will look to bring his wealth of experience to the Caribbean. According to Ouest France, US Goyave’s main objective will be the Tour de Guadeloupe, but the squad also aims to compete in France later in the season.

“I’m going to serve as a guide perhaps, but that doesn’t bother me,” Turpin said. “If I can bring my experience and professionalism, I’ll do it gladly.”

