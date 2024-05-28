Trial of truck driver accused of killing Davide Rebellin delayed after he suffers stroke

By
published

Wolfgang Rieke has been hospitalised ahead of long-awaited trial over Italian cyclist's death

Davide Rebellin during his time racing for CCC
Davide Rebellin during his time racing for CCC (Image credit: Getty Images / Eric Feferberg AFP)

The hearing of Wolfgang Rieke, the German truck driver accused of hitting and killing ex-pro cyclist Davide Rebellin while driving in 2022, has been delayed after he suffered an ischemic stroke.

Rieke was taken to hospital in Treviso in "a very serious condition" according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix