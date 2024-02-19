Davide Rebellin's accused killer pleas for 3-year, 11-month sentence

Lawyers representing German truck driver Wolfgang Rieke, accused of hitting and killing Davide Rebellin, have told a court in Vicenza, Italy, that a plea bargain agreement has been reached with public prosecutors for the 63-year-old to serve a three-year, 11-month sentence, with a request to serve the sentence under house arrest rather than in prison.

Rieke, who had previously been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a non-fatal hit-and-run, reportedly struck Rebellin with his truck in Montebello Vicentino on November 30, 2022.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported seeing Rieke get out of his truck and approach Rebellin's body before driving away.

Rieke escaped to Germany without reporting the incident but was soon identified and traced by police and was extradited to Italy to face trial. An initial plea bargain request of two years and 11 months was rejected by the presiding judge.

Rieke is currently in prison in Vicenza.

Rebellin had recently ended his lengthy professional career at the Veneto Classic, when he was killed close to his home.

He turned professional after competing for Italy at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and went on to spend 30 years in the peloton, winning a number of major Classics. He was admired for his longevity and love of racing.

During the court hearing, Rieke spoke briefly to support his request.

“It was a mistake, a tragedy. I’m very, very, very sorry. I regret it and will accept my punishment.”

According to the ANSA news agency, the judge will rule on the sentence on March 11 but could decide sooner and allow Rieke to leave prison.

ANSA also reported that Rebellin’s family had been awarded €825,000 in compensation from an insurance company.