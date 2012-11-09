Trott, Rowsell, King and Storey win Sunday Times Sportswomen award

Image 1 of 2 Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Great Britain's gold medal-winning team pursuit squad of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott (Image credit: AFP)

British team pursuit trio Laura Trott, Dani King and Joanna Rowsell have been named as the Team of the Year at the Sunday Times sportswomen award night in London, while Sarah Storey was named as Paralympian of the Year after winning four gold medals.

Trott, Rowsell and King won gold in the women's Team Pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics Games, smashing the world record each time they rode on the track. Trott also won gold in the women's Omnium.





"We broke the World record six consecutive times and then became World and Olympic Champions in the space of a few months. To win in London in front of a home crowd with millions watching on TV was absolutely incredible."

The trio will compete together on the road in 2013 after joining the new DTPC Honda Dream Team Professional Cycling Team created by Australia's Rochelle Gilmore. The team is being supported by Bradley Wiggins through the Wiggo Foundation.

Storey has competed in five Olympics, switching from swimming to cycling in 2005. She won gold in the individual pursuit, 500m time trial and in the road race and time trial on the road.



