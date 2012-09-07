Storey makes Paralympic history in London

Image 1 of 2 Sarah Storey (Escentual For VioRed) is the lone chaser behind the lead group (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: AFP)

Sarah Storey made history on Thursday winning her 11th Paralympic gold medal and her fourth at the London 12 Games with a win in the women’s road race. Storey had also won gold in the time trial, as well as the 500 meter time trial on the track and the individual pursuit.

Her win in the road race, in which she also caught and passed the men’s peloton, sees her draw level with wheelchair athlete Baroness Grey-Thompson and swimmer Dave Roberts in terms of career titles, but with a superior gold tally he has become the most successful Paralympian of all time.

“It was a great day to do it after all these years competing and to match Tanni’s record is the biggest honour I’ve had,” Story told the press after her win.

The 34-year-old won two swimming gold medals in the Barcelona Games in 1992 and followed that up with three in Atlanta. A further two gold medal followed in Beijing in 2008, this time in cycling, before her London Games success.

