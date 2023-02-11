Trinity Racing adds 'chaos' to peloton with dizzying new kit

Many of the WorldTour teams have again opted for conservative kit designs for 2023 but the British Continental team Trinity Racing have thrown caution to the wind with a "disruptive" eye-popping design created by Specialized.

The black and white checked pattern edged with pink and green gives a three-dimensional effect, referencing mind-bending optical illusions and video games like Q*bert.

The last time the peloton saw such a radical kit was in the 2020 Giro d'Italia when EF Education partnered with Palace skateboards to make a special design - one that earned the team a hefty fine from the UCI for not gaining prior authorization.

Specialized suggested the Trinity design reflects the team's multi-discipline focus that is "disrupting what it means to be a 'race team'" with "riders that blur the lines between disciplines", stating "our design team has been inspired to create a kit that reflects this energy and passion."

The Trinity Racing team includes mountain bike racers Alex Malacarne, Adrien Bochis, Camilo Gomez and Chiara Teocchi, British cyclocross champion Cameron Mason in addition to the men's road development team of 16 riders.

The road team includes Joe Pidcock, the younger brother of Ineos' Tom Pidcock, and US Criterium Champion Luke Lamperti.

Designer Kayla Clarot, Specialized's Leader of Brand Concepts, explained how the concept of finding calm amid chaos is reflected in the patterns.

"We really wanted to give this illusion of chaos through the textures and layers and loud colours, but every choice was very intentional on how it either wrapped on the body or showed up on bike or helmet," Clarot said.

"We're tying into this idea of the 'butterfly effect' and the seemingly chaotic nature of something that really is full of intent and pattern."

Specialized's Leader of Apparel Design Thomas Perren said the kit's design is "a representation of getting into game mode" describing modes like play, pause or calm and chaos.

"There are times in racing that you need to be relaxed and calculated and moments when you need to hit 'go' and take a risk or lose the chance. More importantly, it is about having fun on the bike and crushing it as a team. Like in a game, there are usually charismatic individuals with interesting back stories, themes, and goals."

The team's S-Works Tarmac SL7 and S-Works Epic are more subdued with the exception of the bright pink seatpost offsetting the blue pattern on the frame.