Triathlete Taylor Knibb confirmed on USA cycling team for Paris 2024 Olympics

USA Cycling has confirmed its selection for the road events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with triathlete and newly crowned national time trial champion Taylor Knibb joining Chloe Dygert in the women’s team.

The men’s squad is composed of Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield. Jorgenson will focus solely on the road race, while McNulty and Sheffield will double up with the time trial.

Dygert was the US first rider to qualify for the Olympics after winning the world time trial title in Scotland last summer. The Canyon-SRAM rider will line out as a favourite in the time trial, and she will also take part in the road race and the team pursuit. Dygert is lining out in her third Olympic Games, having previously won a silver medal in the team pursuit in Rio and a bronze in the same event in Tokyo three years ago.

Knibb of Trek Factory Racing qualified for the second and final spot on the US women’s team by winning the individual time trial in the national championships in Charleston last month. USA Cycling confirmed on Friday evening that she will compete in the time trial and road race in Paris, as well as in the triathlon.

Knibb won a triathlon silver medal in the mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics, and she was the Ironman 70.3 world champion in both 2022 and 2023.

“Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” Knibb said in a statement released by USA Cycling.

McNulty was a strong performer at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, placing 6th in a dramatic men’s road race, and the UAE Team Emirates rider had made the Paris Games the focal point of his season.

The Arizonan won the time trial at last month’s national championships, continuing a fine run of 2024 form that has seen him collect six victories. McNulty will not ride the Tour de France, allowing him to tailor his preparation towards Paris.

“I was really excited to go to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. That top result – 6th in the road race – just motivates me all the more,” McNulty said. “The race was super aggressive, I relive it all the time. At home in Arizona and Girona, I'm already training with 100% focus on Paris. My goal? Bring back a medal!”

Sheffield earned his selection with a series of fine time trial displays in 2024, including second place behind McNulty in the discipline at the Tour de Romandie. The Ineos rider also placed third in the stage 7 time trial on the Giro d’Italia.

Jorgenson will be a key part of Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France squad after enjoying a remarkable season to date, in which he followed overall victory at Paris-Nice with a win at Dwars door Vlaanderen and second place at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He will line out among the favourites in the road race.

“The Olympics were always a part of my childhood,” Jorgenson said. “I remember spending entire summers watching sports I had never heard of and admiring the athletes. For sure it had a big effect on me and was one of the reasons I decided to pursue a career as a pro athlete. Being able to race in Paris, especially following the best year of my career, is a dream come true.”

The cycling schedule in Paris marks a change from the last five Olympics, with the time trials now preceding the road races. The men’s and women’s time trials both take place on Saturday, July 27, the day after the opening ceremony. The men’s road race is set for Saturday, August 3, with the women’s road race the following day.