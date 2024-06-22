Triathlete Taylor Knibb confirmed on USA cycling team for Paris 2024 Olympics

By
published

Time trial national champion joins Dygert in women's selection, while McNulty, Sheffield and Jorgenson named to men's squad

Taylor Knibb
Taylor Knibb (Image credit: Getty Images)

USA Cycling has confirmed its selection for the road events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with triathlete and newly crowned national time trial champion Taylor Knibb joining Chloe Dygert in the women’s team.

The men’s squad is composed of Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield. Jorgenson will focus solely on the road race, while McNulty and Sheffield will double up with the time trial.

