Trentin scorches his breakaway companions to win stage 17 - Video

It was a hot day during stage 17 of the Tour de France

Stage 17 at the Tour de France was one for the breakaway, between the overall contenders saving their legs for the big stages ahead in the Alps and the heat. Of the 33 riders who escaped, only Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) had the reserves to put in a winning move, and the European champion showed his class with an unmatched attack on the final climb and a 14km solo effort to take his team's fourth stage win.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) rounded out the day's podium.

The overall contenders remained largely in the same position, with the exception of Wanty-Gobert's Xandro Meurisse climbing six spots into 13th overall thanks to making the breakaway.

Julian Alaphilippe continues to lead Geraint Thomas by 1:35, with Steven Kruijswijk, Thibaut Pinot, Egan Bernal and Emanuel Buchmann all within 40 seconds of the defending champion.