Trentin: Italy are not favourites at the World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Italy) was third at Coppa Bernocchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Matteo Trentin and Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin will ride in the Italian colours at the World Championships this weekend for the first time since 2012 and only the second time in his career. Trentin will be part of what is a sprint-heavy team, with the likes of Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo also named.

Italy's elite men have struggled at the World Championships in recent years and has failed to take home a medal since Alessandro Ballan's victory in 2008. Diego Ulissi that will be the team's protected rider, although they do go in with plenty of options for Sunday. The parcours is one that could suit Trentin, but he says that it will be down to other teams to make the race.

"We do not start among the favourites, but we will give everything," Trentin told Tuttobiciweb. "Nations such as Germany, Australia and Belgium - that have stronger men on the paper than us, I think Degenkolb, Matthews, Boonen but also in Sagan - will make the race and control all the moves.

"You know that I love them (the cobbles), Roubaix and Flanders are my favourite races, but what little there is here in Richmond will not make a difference because it is too short. It will serve more for show than anything else."

Trentin has had a very good run into the World Championships after taking a stage victory at the Tour of Britain when he attacked solo with well over 10 kilometres remaining. He finished third at Coppa Bernocchi before heading out to Richmond last Friday. When asked if he dreamt of wearing the rainbow jersey, he was pragmatic about his chances.

"Yes, but I am one with my feet firmly on the ground and some say certain things and would shoot too high, not me. I do not like the proclamations, I prefer to say little and prove with facts what I am worth," he said. "I have done a bit but I hope the good is yet to come."

It has been a busy year for Trentin and in between his racing he has become father to a son, who they named Giovanni, and completed a sports science degree at the University of Verona. On the bike, things were a little less rosy as crashes and illness disrupted his early season. He put in a few good results during the classics but it wasn't until August and the Tour du Poitou Charentes that he was able to take his first win of the year.

"The season did not go as well as I'd hoped, between ailments and misfortunes, and any other business. The fall at the Tour of Oman has slowed my approach to my northern campaign because I was having back problems," said Trentin. "In the classics I was not able to express myself to the fullest and at the Tour I was strong in the final two weeks but I have collected more than a couple of nice leaks, because now the stages suited to my skills had the behind. 2015 is not yet finished, I trained well and the last races have given me good signs, so I'm confident I can revive the season in the next months."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.