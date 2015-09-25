News shorts: Italy name their nine-man team, Keukeleire extends with Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali leads the Italian team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Italian national selector Davide Cassani gets a feel for the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) was one of the revelations of the 2015 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy name their nine-man Worlds road race team

Italian national selector Davide Cassani has confirmed the nine riders that will wear the maglia azzurra in the men’s World Championship road race on Sunday. The sprinter-heavy line-up includes Elia Viviani, Diego Ulissi, Daniele Bennati, Matteo Trentin and Giacomo Nizzolo. Vincenzo Nibali could provide a wildcard option for the team with Manuel Quinziato playing road captain and Daniel Oss and Fabio Felline in support roles.

Sonny Colbrelli and Salvatore Puccio, who have travelled to Richmond with the team, will be reserves. Italy have not won a medal in the elite men’s road race since the 2008 World Championships in Verese, when Alessandro Ballan won the rainbow jersey. On Wednesday, Adriano Malori took the country’s second medal with silver in the time trial discipline after Andrea Chiurato won silver in 1994.

Keukeleire extends with Orica-GreenEdge

Jens Keukeleire is the latest rider to extend his time at the Orica-GreenEdge team. A day after they confirmed that Michael Albasini would remain with them for the next two years, they have announced that the Belgian will do the same. Keukeleire joined the team in 2012 and has been an integral part of their classics squad, finishing sixth at Paris-Roubaix this season.

“I have been here from the start and it’s actually been really special,” Keukeleire said. “During the Vuelta we had a chat about who is still here from the beginning and it’s a very special feeling to have been here from the start and to still be here now.

“I think program wise, there isn’t a lot of teams that I can have a better or nicer program than I am doing now, especially the races I target too, I get more and more my own chances.”

Astana interested in Capecchi

The Astana team are rumoured to be interested in the services of Eros Capecchi for the 2016 season. According to Biciciclismo, the Italian could move to Astana next year after spending three seasons with Movistar.

Astana are yet to make any new signings but have extended with a number of their key riders. Capecchi was a teammate of Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali during his time at Liquigas. His career highlight is a stage win at the 2011 Giro d’Italia.

Top 10 riders for the men’s road race

This Sunday’s men’s road race is a wide open affair with several riders from many different countries in with a shout of the victory or a medal. Cyclingnews has pored over the start list and selected 10 riders we think will feature heavily in the race and you can see that list in the video below.

