Trentin and Renshaw out of E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 2 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The tough weather conditions which the Milano-San Remo peloton encountered for nearly 300 kilometres on Sunday may cost several riders their Spring Classics season.

Some teams opted to give their San Remo riders a longer break to allow them to regain strength. Other riders have gotten ill.

Matteo Trentin and Mark Renshaw were taken off the Omega Pharma-Quick Step roster for the E3 Harelbeke due to illness.

"Trentin had fever. These guys have swallowed a lot of dirty stuff. As precaution we're not letting them race on Friday," Omega Pharma Quick Step director sportif Wilfried Peeters told Cyclingnews on Wednesday.