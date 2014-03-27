Trentin and Renshaw out of E3 Harelbeke
Riders ill after gruelling Milan San-Remo conditions
The tough weather conditions which the Milano-San Remo peloton encountered for nearly 300 kilometres on Sunday may cost several riders their Spring Classics season.
Some teams opted to give their San Remo riders a longer break to allow them to regain strength. Other riders have gotten ill.
Matteo Trentin and Mark Renshaw were taken off the Omega Pharma-Quick Step roster for the E3 Harelbeke due to illness.
"Trentin had fever. These guys have swallowed a lot of dirty stuff. As precaution we're not letting them race on Friday," Omega Pharma Quick Step director sportif Wilfried Peeters told Cyclingnews on Wednesday.
