Trek World Racing signs national champion Gwin

Image 1 of 2 US National Champion Aaron Gwin is a regular on the World Cup downhill scene and a podium finisher, too. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 2 American Aaron Gwin signed with Trek World Racing for 2011 (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

American Aaron Gwin, who is ranked third in the world by the UCI, is the newest signing for Trek World Racing. The team announced its full downhill roster for the coming season.

"I'm really excited to be joining Trek World Racing," said US National Champion Gwin. "I've looked up to Trek bicycles since I was a kid watching Lance Armstrong win the Tours so to be part of that same American brand and adding to all that racing heritage is pretty cool."

"The support this team provides is second to none, and I believe I'll have all the tools I need to achieve my goals."

Gwin will be teammates with Trek World Racing returning athletes including World Champion Tracy Moseley, silver medallist at the junior Worlds Neko Mulally and Justin Leov.

"It's great to be returning to Trek World Racing for a third year and this time in the World Champion's jersey," said Moseley. "I'm looking forward to an exciting year and hope to be able to help Trek World Racing become the number one team in 2011."

"I know this program as well as I know the bike, inside out now, and working with amazingly focused people is what I'm all about," said Leov. "I look forward to having a solid crew of staff and riders to work alongside these next two years and a lot of fun times and great rides along the way. I just want to get on with it for 2011 and prove I can put down great race runs in the World Cups and at World Champs."

"I'm looking forward to racing next year," said Mulally, who spent much of the 2010 season sidelined with a broken wrist. "To have such top notch support and a great group of people around me allows me to be the best I can be. I have taken in a lot this past year with Trek World Racing and with a better understanding of racing at the professional level I can't wait to put down some solid performances in 2011."

When asked about the brand's involvement with the team, Trek Vice President Joe Vadeboncoeur said, "Trek is more dedicated than ever to racing and to the Trek World Racing Team. Its value to our product development and brand is immeasurable but beyond that, we really, really just like to race. Our roster is filled with young talent that is going to provide a lot of energy mixed with mature riders that will continue to produce results. Our intention is to be at the top level of racing at all disciplines."

On the continued success of the team, Team Owner Martin Whiteley said, "After the first two years of the program, and all we've learned both on and off the bikes, it's clear we’re ready to take the momentum from the two medals won in Mont-Sainte-Anne and spend more time on World Cup podiums in 2011. It would be great to end next season with the yellow plates aboard our bikes, and be crowned the number one team in downhill racing. With this line up, it's certainly a real possibility."

The team's cross country roster is expected to be announced in the coming days.

2011 Trek World Racing downhill squad

Aaron Gwin

Justin Leov

Tracy Moseley

Neko Mulally