American Gwin victorious in Willingen Bike Festival downhill
Atherton takes women's win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA)
|0:01:50.06
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA)
|0:00:00.20
|3
|Andrew Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:00.93
|4
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:01.63
|5
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|0:00:01.97
|6
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:02.11
|7
|Chris Kovarik (Aus)
|0:00:02.13
|8
|Steve Smith (Can)
|0:00:02.49
|9
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|0:00:02.90
|10
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:02.93
|11
|Duncan Riffle (USA)
|0:00:03.10
|12
|Justin Leov (NZl)
|0:00:03.18
|13
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:00:03.38
|14
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:03.42
|15
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:00:04.19
|16
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|0:00:05.12
|17
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:00:05.66
|18
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:00:05.95
|19
|Evan Turpen (USA)
|0:00:06.59
|20
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:06.81
|21
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:07.11
|22
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|0:00:07.58
|23
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|0:00:07.94
|24
|Nino Antic (Cro)
|0:00:08.27
|25
|Joey Schusler (USA)
|0:00:08.35
|26
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:09.53
|27
|Rick Balbierer (Ger)
|0:00:10.20
|28
|Brook Macdonald (NZl)
|0:00:13.54
|29
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:30.71
|DNF
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:02:06.15
|2
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|0:00:00.24
|3
|Antje Kramer (Ger)
|0:00:07.67
|4
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:12.23
|5
|Liz Schwemmer (Ger)
|0:00:53.61
