American Gwin victorious in Willingen Bike Festival downhill

Atherton takes women's win

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA)0:01:50.06
2Greg Minnaar (RSA)0:00:00.20
3Andrew Neethling (RSA)0:00:00.93
4Dan Atherton (GBr)0:00:01.63
5Filip Polc (Svk)0:00:01.97
6Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:02.11
7Chris Kovarik (Aus)0:00:02.13
8Steve Smith (Can)0:00:02.49
9Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:02.90
10Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:02.93
11Duncan Riffle (USA)0:00:03.10
12Justin Leov (NZl)0:00:03.18
13Danny Hart (GBr)0:00:03.38
14Nico Vink (Bel)0:00:03.42
15Luke Strobel (USA)0:00:04.19
16Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:05.12
17Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:00:05.66
18Marcus Klausmann (Ger)0:00:05.95
19Evan Turpen (USA)0:00:06.59
20Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:06.81
21Robin Wallner (Swe)0:00:07.11
22Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)0:00:07.58
23Kristof Lenssens (Bel)0:00:07.94
24Nino Antic (Cro)0:00:08.27
25Joey Schusler (USA)0:00:08.35
26Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:09.53
27Rick Balbierer (Ger)0:00:10.20
28Brook Macdonald (NZl)0:00:13.54
29Gee Atherton (GBr)0:00:30.71
DNFNick Beer (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:02:06.15
2Claire Buchar (Can)0:00:00.24
3Antje Kramer (Ger)0:00:07.67
4Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:12.23
5Liz Schwemmer (Ger)0:00:53.61

