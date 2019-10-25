Trek-Segafredo Women add two to 2020 roster

Trek-Segafredo today announced re-signing four riders for next season, completing the women's team's 2020 roster and bumping the number of full-time road riders from 12 to 14.

The team announced that Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lauretta Hanson, Anna Plichta and Abi Van Twisk have all renewed for next season in a show of strength for the team that has now returned its entire 2019 roster while adding up-and-coming junior Elynor Bäckstedt and proven veteran Lucinda Brand.

Those six riders will join Elizabeth Deignan, Lotta Lepistö, Elisa Longo Borghini, Letizia Paternoster, Ellen van Dijk, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder and Trixi Worrack on the 2020 team.

"The team is looking very strong again for next year, especially with the addition of Lucinda Brand," Cordon-Ragot said in the team announcement. "We are planning to do more races with the young riders, and I think my role will be to share my experience with them and help them to grow. Personally, I would like to continue helping the team as much as I can and taking chances when I can like in Drentse when I was able to finish it off."

Hansen is one of the riders who has benefited from the more experienced hands on the team.

"This year I was given the opportunity to just focus on my growth and development, and I think I gained a lot out of that," said the 24-year-old Australian. "Next year we have the same team with the addition of two really strong riders, so I'm looking forward to capitalising on what I learned this year, taking opportunities, and working hard for my teammates."

Twenty-two-year-old Twisk said she is excited and motivated to spend another season on Trek learning from the team's leaders.

"Being surrounded by such impressive and inspirational riders, along with the staff, creates the best environment to race," the British rider said. "This year has been a huge learning curve for me, so I can't wait to go into 2020 with more experience and help to win some more races together."

Polish time trial champion Plichta, 27, said she expects even more results in the team's second year.

"This year, in general, went well for me," she said. "I developed myself and achieved some of my personal goals, including winning the national title in the time trial. I had some good chances from the team so I could race aggressively – that is how I like to race the most. After spending a season racing together, we know each other much better, which will be helpful when we come to the races next year."

Trek-Segafredo Women 2020 roster

Elynor Bäckstedt (UK)

Lucinda Brand (NED)

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FR)

Elizabeth Deignan (UK)

Lauretta Hanson (AUS)

Lotta Lepistö (FIN)

Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA)

Letizia Paternoster (ITA)

Anna Plichta (POL)

Ellen van Dijk (NED)

Abigail Van Twisk (UK)

Tayler Wiles (USA)

Ruth Winder (USA)

Trixi Worrack (GER)