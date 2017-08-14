Trek-Segafredo name starting nine for Alberto Contador's final Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 5 Jarlinson Pantano leading Alberto Contador at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 At the 2017 Tour, Contador attacked but lost time on the first day in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 John Degenkolb has words with Michael Matthews after stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 5 of 5 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo announced their line-up for the Vuelta a España on Monday, revealing that Alberto Contador will have climbing specialist Jarlinson Pantano and fast-finishing Edward Theuns and John Degenkolb alongside for his final run at the three-week event.

Contador announced after the Tour de France that he would retire after a final appearance at the Vuelta, a race he has won three times. The Spaniard will headline Trek's squad for one final run at his home Grand Tour, squaring off against many of the same contenders he faced at the Tour, including Team Sky's Chris Froome.

No matter how Contador fares in his last career start, Degenkolb and Theuns offer the team plenty of stage-winning potential. Degenkolb counts 10 Vuelta stage wins and a points jersey on his career palmares, while Theuns sprinted to his first ever WorldTour victory at last week's BinckBank Tour.

Jesus Hernandez, Peter Stetina and Julien Bernard join Pantano in supporting Contador in the mountains, while Koen de Kort should be there to help Degenkolb and Theuns, and Markel Irizar to support across the board.

The Vuelta gets underway in Nimes, France, on Saturday.

Trek-Segafredo for the Vuelta a España: Alberto Contador, Edward Theuns, Jarlinson Pantano, Jesús Hernández, John Degenkolb, Julien Bernard, Koen de Kort, Markel Irizar, Peter Stetina.