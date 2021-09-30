Trek overhauls Checkpoint gravel bike range

Trek has updated its range of Checkpoint gravel bikes, offering three model levels intended for different riders and riding styles.

While the specs and frame details differ, each of the new 2022 models features updated geometry and room for 45c tyres.

Trek says the top-tier Checkpoint SLR is "Trek's lightest, fastest gravel bike ever," and therefore designed around gravel racing. It uses a 700 Series OCLV Carbon frame with aero tubing inspired by the brand's Émonda road bike. In addition to internal tool storage in the frame, bumps and vibrations are smoothed thanks to Trek's IsoSpeed decouplers.

The second-tier Checkpoint SL uses a 500 Series OCLV Carbon frame and is designed for bikepacking and general adventure riding. In addition to plenty of mounting points on the frame, it is also compatible with a dropper seat post.

The Checkpoint ALR is the entry-level, do-it-all model that features an aluminium frame with mounting points that's designed for any type of gravel riding a rider wants to do.

The new Trek Checkpoint features updated geometry and three model levels (Image credit: Trek)

Trek has given the Checkpoint a longer front-centre (the distance between the bottom bracket and the front hub) as well as longer chainstays. To compensate for the front-centre increase, the company has specced a shorter stem and handlebars. Trek says that these changes lead to nimble handling that is still stable on fast, rough descents.

The cheapest model is the Checkpoint ALR 5, which uses a Shimano GRX 2x11 drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, while the wheels and tyres are both provided by Bontrager. Weighing in at 9.75Kg, the bike costs £2,250/$2,399.99/€ 2,399.

Checkpoint SL 6 features a SRAM Rival eTap AXS 1x12 drivetrain, SRAM brakes, and Bontrager components. At £3,750.00/$4,099.99/€ 3,999.00, it weighs in at 9.05Kg.

At the top of the range is the Checkpoint SLR 9 which runs a SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, SRAM brakes, and Bontrager components. It's the lightest Checkpoint in the range at 8.1Kg and costs £11,000.00/$11,999.99/€ 11,999.00.



The new Checkpoint outfitted with Bontrager's new Adventure Bags (Image credit: Trek)

Alongside the Checkpoint, Bontrager is launching a new range of bikepacking bags, including a frame bag, handlebar bag, and seat bag.

The Adventure Boss Frame Bag carries over many features of the company's existing Adventure Bag but adds additional internal pockets. The bag is available in six sizes to accommodate any and all frame sizes.

The 9.7-litre Adventure Handlebar Bag is made from the same materials as the Frame Bag but has additional ripstop waterproof material in high-wear areas. It also includes a 1.5-litre hydration reservoir that sits in a zipped compartment.

The Adventure Saddle Bag has a 9.7-litre capacity, dual-buckles attach it to the saddle rails while a hook and loop strap attaches to the seat post to prevent sway.

The handlebar and saddle bags cost £99.99/$119.99, while the frame bag costs £89.99/$99.99.