Trek's new Domane+ SLR can charge your groupset

Trek has announced the release of the brand-new Domane+ SLR e-bike which will sit atop the brand's electric road offering. The Domane+ SLR is a highly specced e-road bike with an unprecedented speed-to-weight ratio and is aimed at road riders who want the feel of a regular road bike but are looking for a little extra assistance where necessary or to help with longer riding expeditions.

Trek says the Domane SLR+ doesn't feel, sound or look like an e-bike with an especially quiet motor, low weight and road-specific tune with endurance geometry that ensures it feels like a regular road bike.

The frame is manufactured from the brand's top-of-the-line OCLV 800 carbon fibre helping to decrease overall weight. The result is a bike that tips the scales at around 11.8 kgs or 28lbs, making it around 3lb lighter than any other Trek electric road bike.

The bike will be available with two 'spec concepts'. The first will be a contender for our guide to the best electric road bikes, using Shimano 2x groupsets and 32mm Bontrager R3 road tubeless tyres. The second targets our guide to the best electric gravel bikes, each using SRAM 1x XPLR groupsets and Bontrager GR1 40mm tubeless gravel tyres. Tyre clearance is increased compared to a regular Domane with space for up to 40mm tyres plus a guaranteed 6mm of clearance all around when fitted.

(Image credit: Trek Bikes)

The heartbeat of the Domane+ SLR is the 3.9kg TQ Motor which aids in the bike's clean, integrated appearance due to its compact size. The Domane is fitted with a patented Harmonic Pin Ring e-bike motor from German specialists TQ. Said to be the quietest Trek has ever fitted, it should mean the bike is discreet on group rides.

The max limited speed in the US will be 28mph, and 25km/h in Europe where the laws are slightly different. A 360-watt/hour battery is installed which should give a 60-mile total range and 250-watt maximum continuous power, and 300 watts of peak power, helping riders get up to speed, alongside 50nm of torque. There will also be an optional 160-watt/hour bottle cage-mounted battery extender which will weigh around 950 grams and can give an additional 30 miles of range, making for a total of 90 miles, or 145km. There is no walk-assist function given the performance road focus of the bike.

The bike has a 135mm bottom bracket width and 163mm Q factor despite the presence of the motor, which should aid the regular road bike feel.

This is still a Domane, and so the SLR has most of the features a standard Domane would. That means you still get IsoSpeed technology in the rear, full hidden fender mounts and RCS cockpit integration. All handlebars are compatible with the stock stem so you aren't locked into using any proprietary bars. To make room for the battery, the Domane+ SLR doesn't get the integrated downtube storage compartment.

(Image credit: Trek Bikes)

There is a neat two-inch LCD display integrated into the top tube which will allow riders to monitor range, battery charge and speed. The three motor settings of Eco, Mid and High can be adjusted via integrated buttons at the hoods or via the Trek central app on your phone. When mounted to the bars this can be done on the fly for activity tracking and real-time range calculations.

Lights can also be wired into the system, and if you are running SRAM eTap, this can also be charged from the bike's battery.

At the front of the top tube sits an LCD display (Image credit: Trek Bikes)

The Domane +SLR will be available in several colourways and six total model options centred around the same OCLV 800 frame which all bikes will use. There will be three models in each of the spec concepts mentioned above. On the road side, the SLR 9 gets Dura-Ace Di2, the SLR 7 gets Ultegra Di2 and the SLR 6 is fitted with 105 Di2. Gravel-focussed models use SRAM, and are fitted with Red, Force and Rival eTap AXS groupsets repsectively.

Buttons integrated to the hoods can control the display (Image credit: Trek Bikes)

Prices start at $8,499.99 / £8,340.00 for the Domane+ SLR 6, and rise to $12,999.99 / £12,900.00 for the top spec Domane+ SLR 9 eTap model.

The Domane+ SLR will be available globally from trekbikes.com and via the Trek retail partner network.