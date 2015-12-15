Trek Factory Racing set to make major announcement Wednesday

Yellow jersey number 29 for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Trek Factory Racing team have fuelled speculation that they are about to announce a major new co-sponsor by sending out a message to their fans stating that an announcement will be made on Wednesday. Cyclingnews understands that Segafredo will be named as the team’s secondary sponsor for 2016, although the team would not comment when contacted this evening.

The message from Trek to their fans read: Be ready because on Wednesday, December 16th there will be some breaking news landing in your inbox that you, our fans, are going to be hearing before anyone else. Our fans always come first and you won’t want to miss this exclusive announcement."

"All we can tell you is we are pretty excited - it’s kind of a big deal – and we’re fairly certain you will be just as thrilled. So keep your eyes open!"

The American-registered team were linked to Italian brand Segafredo last week by La Gazzetta dello Sport and the team are looking at creating a race programme that would see Fabian Cancellara take part in the Giro d’Italia in May of next year. The Swiss could conceivably target the opening time trial and the first maglia rosa of his career – thus completing a trio of Grand Tour leader’s jersey in his collection.

Cyclingnews spoke to Trek Factory Racing’s general manager, Luca Guercilena, last week in relation to a new sponsorship announcement. The Italian would only state that “I can’t confirm or deny at this stage when it comes to this. Soon there will be news, though.”

