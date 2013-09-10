Trek extends with MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 3 Trek is once again using a black-and-yellow color scheme on its Madone but this time it's for the new MTN-Qhubeka team. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 3 A proud owner of a Qhubeka bike (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 3 of 3 Bontrager's Race XXX Lite carbon fiber stem and Race Lite VR aluminum bar for MTN-Qhubeka's Youcef Reguigui. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Trek and the MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung team today announced the extension of their unique partnership. The bicycle manufacturer will continue to support the African Pro Continental team, which achieved its biggest result with Gerald Ciolek's victory in Milan-San Remo in its debut season in Europe.

"We are really excited to extend with Trek for next year," team principal Douglas Ryder said in a press release. "The support and commitment to our Pro Conti team and feeder team from the Trek Race Shop is incredible and as an organisation they are on the leading edge of the technology curve, which excites and motivates our athletes knowing that they are racing with the best equipment."

Trek was keen to continue its support of the Qhubeka organisation, which works to mobilize people in Africa with bicycles. It uses a work to earn model which allows people to earn bicycles through various programs such as growing trees, recycling waste and increasing school attendance. Trek supports the organisation through the sales of its Team MTN-Qhubeka and Project 1 concept bikes.

Although the bicycle brand is taking over ownership of the RadioShack WorldTour license for 2014, it will continue to support the MTN-Qhubeka team because of both its results and its message.

"This partnership is bigger than cycling, and Trek is excited to be part of changing the face of racing," Trek VP Joe Vadeboncoeur said. "We believe that the bicycle is an agent of change in places like Africa, and MTN-Qhubeka is an agent of change in the world of bike racing. We are committed to the relationship and helping them continue moving towards the next level."

"Trek has a number of really high brand values," marketing manager Simon Thompson explained. "One that our President is most passionate about is, 'the bike is a simple solution to complex problems.' We all believe that the bike can combat congestion, the environment issues, it can combat obesity and it can also become a vehicle for change by mobilizing as we see through the Qhubeka mission. We believe that the more bikes in the world, the better place the world is going to be."