Trebon signs with Felt

Image 1 of 3 Ryan Trebon (Kona) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Ryan Trebon (Kona) laying down some serious horsepower. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Ryan Trebon (Kona) chasing Powers and Johnson. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

American off-road racer Ryan Trebon has signed with Felt Bicycles for the 2011-2012 season. The former national cyclo-cross (2006 and 2008), cross country (2006) and short track (2007) champion will ride the Felt Nine hardtail and a new carbon 'cross bike that's due to be unveiled at the Sea Otter Classic in April.

"I'm thrilled to be with Felt this year, and can't wait for the race season to begin," said Trebon. "I'm already working with Felt's engineers to fine-tune my bikes for 2011, and we're all excited about the results."

"Ryan is a great fit for our company and our cyclo-cross and mountain bike racing efforts," said Doug Martin, Felt's director of marketing.

"Ryan is one of the most recognizable figures in American fat tire racing and a legend in the sport. We're ecstatic to have him as one of our athletes."

Trebon makes the move from the Kona Team.