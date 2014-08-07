Transfers: Tinkoff-Saxo signs Brutt, Trusov renews

Image 1 of 3 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 How many more star riders will Oleg Tinkov sign this summer? (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The much anticipated second of three announcements from Tinkoff-Saxo came on Thursday, with the team confirming the new signing of Russian Pavel Brutt from Katusha, and the renewal of his compatriot Nikolai Trusov.

The team announced earlier this week that Saxo Bank had continued as a sponsor.

Owner Oleg Tinkov is pleased to bring his fellow Russians to the team. Brutt, 32, is a former Russian champion who previously raced for Tinkov's Tinkoff Credit Systems team, and in 2008 won a stage of the Giro d'Italia for the team.

"Pavel is a rider with a lot of strength and power and he will be very helpful for us at the spring races and classics and at the 3 week races because of his durability. I believe he will show his talent during the next two seasons," Tinkov said.

Trusov, 29, also raced with the Tinkoff Credit Systems team from its inception as a Continental squad until it ended in 2008. He then went on to race with Katusha before dropping back to the Pro Continental with RusVelo and then Continental levels with Cycling Team de Rijke-Shanks before joining Tinoff-Saxo this year.

The final announcement is likely to the signing of Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan, whose move to the team has been rumoured since March. The news will come on Friday at 9:00.