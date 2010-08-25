Transfer news: Sella, Pardilla, Posthuma

Image 1 of 3 Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Joost Posthuma (Rabobank) working hard for his podium place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts) Image 3 of 3 Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

September 1 is rapidly approaching and there is plenty of movement and rumour kicking around the pro paddock, with comeback kid Emanuele Sella making his way to Gianni Savio's Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni squad.

The Italian stormed to the climber's title at the 2008 Giro d'Italia before testing positive for EPO-CERA. He made his return to the pro ranks with Carmiooro - NGC last year and has obviously impressed the man who doesn't mind giving guys a second go.

After nine years at Rabobank, Joost Posthuma is rumoured to be set to ride with Fränk and Andy Schleck at the yet-to-be-named/sponsored/launched Luxembourg pro team lead by former Saxo Bank staffers Kim Andersen and Brian Nygaard.

The 29-year-old Dutchman took out the general classification at last year's Vuelta a Andalucia and has several smaller stage race titles on his palmares.

While Posthuma makes for the exit door at the Dutch squad, Rabobank have confirmed the signing of Maarten Wynants. The 28-year-old Belgian arrives for the 2011 season after four years with Quick Step.

After years plying his trade in the Pro Continental ranks, rumours abound that Spanish rider Sergio Pardilla Bellon will join countryman and 2008 Tour de France champion Carlos Sastre at the new Team Geox outfit, which also recently boasted the signing of Denis Menchov.

The team takes over the licence of current ProTour outfit Footon-Servetto, although that permit to race in the sport's top tier is being considered for renewal as it expires at the conclusion of this season.

Meanwhile, there are murmurings that the Pro Continental team to be sponsored by Farnese Vini and possibly the MCipollini bike brand, could be in limited talks with Danilo Di Luca, who is eligible to return to racing on July 22, 2011.

Di Luca was suspended for EPO-CERA use during last year's Giro d'Italia and by July next year will have served his two-year ban.